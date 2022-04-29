Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Rating) was down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 306 ($3.90) and last traded at GBX 306 ($3.90). Approximately 118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($3.98).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.67.

About Investment (LON:INV)

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

