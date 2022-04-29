Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Down 4.7%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.32 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 7,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,146,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -104.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 639.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 309,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

