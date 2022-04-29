IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 42 ($0.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of IQEPF remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Friday. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,671. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

