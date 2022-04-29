iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Up 11.4%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares rose 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 293,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,337,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.51.

The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 915.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

