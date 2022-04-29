IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $235.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $290.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.75.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $204.50 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

