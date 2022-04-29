Iron Mountain Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.618 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 16th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 136.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $38.56 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,095,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 52,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

