Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70 to $3.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125 billion to $5.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $55.71. 1,176,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $391,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.