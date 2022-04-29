Isaac Zacharias Sells 3,370 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total transaction of $619,271.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,840 shares in the company, valued at $12,098,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $755,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $599,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $248,419.71.

ShockWave Medical stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.27. 549,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,159. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.60.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

