Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.29

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and traded as low as $24.50. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 4,750 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.
Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isabella Bank (ISBA)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.