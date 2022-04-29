Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.29

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and traded as low as $24.50. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 4,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isabella Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

Isabella Bank ( OTCMKTS:ISBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

