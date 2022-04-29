iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 5,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

