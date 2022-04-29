iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,162 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 492,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 114,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 429,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,591,797 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21.

