iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $105.04 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $101.07 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

