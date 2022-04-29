iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the March 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,809,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,122,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.43. 21,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,623. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

