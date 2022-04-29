iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, an increase of 286.7% from the March 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,838 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 546,431 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 887,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,751,000 after purchasing an additional 373,263 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after purchasing an additional 341,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,227,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 26,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,390. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98.

