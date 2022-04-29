iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $112.72

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $112.72 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 114660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,066,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,588,000 after purchasing an additional 833,879 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,345,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

