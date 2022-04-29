iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

