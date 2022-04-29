iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $63.30. 26,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 25,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCB. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

