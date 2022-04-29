iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

