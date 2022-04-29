iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.37. The company had a trading volume of 423,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,727. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

