iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $249.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,117. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

