iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $40,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,499,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,699. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.16 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.92.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
