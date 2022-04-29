iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $33.87. 4,575,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,553,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39.

