IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 14.5% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. 16,967,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 775% from the average session volume of 1,938,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 271.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,457 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of IT Tech Packaging worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

