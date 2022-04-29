IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Trading 14.5% Higher

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 14.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. 16,967,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 775% from the average session volume of 1,938,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.
IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)
IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IT Tech Packaging (ITP)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.