J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.62

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and traded as high as $40.75. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 1,408 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of 285.71 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.
J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.35%.
About J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)
J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
