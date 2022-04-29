J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.62

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and traded as high as $40.75. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 1,408 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of 285.71 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MAYS Get Rating ) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

