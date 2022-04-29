Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on J. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.63) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.21) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.71).
