Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JADA remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Friday. Jade Art Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

