Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Up 809.4% in April

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 809.4% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Japan Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS JAPAY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

