JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

