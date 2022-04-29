Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Telefónica, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telefónica in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telefónica’s FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.20%.

TEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Telefónica from €3.70 ($3.98) to €4.30 ($4.62) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.00 ($4.30) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.48.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

