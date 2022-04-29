Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€21.30” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.90) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.73) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($24.19) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.86 ($25.66).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.71 ($19.04) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.49). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.56.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

