Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JROOF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,465. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.34 and a 12 month high of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.48.

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

