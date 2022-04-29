Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JROOF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,465. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.34 and a 12 month high of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.48.
About Jericho Energy Ventures
