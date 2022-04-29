JMP Securities Cuts MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $18.00

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.63. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. MFA Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 167.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 192,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 278.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 600,821 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

