JMP Securities Cuts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $13.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RWT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Redwood Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Redwood Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

