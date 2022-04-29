JOE (JOE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.66 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. JOE has a market capitalization of $200.02 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,781.48 or 0.07239678 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00051622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 221,486,341 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

