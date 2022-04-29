JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOFF. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 300.1% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,172,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 276,654 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 29.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,506,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 343,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,039. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

