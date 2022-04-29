John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.64. 91,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,188. The company has a market capitalization of $894.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.24. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

