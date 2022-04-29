John Elliott Dooley Purchases 587 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director John Elliott Dooley bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $20,691.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,654.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Bankshares (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.