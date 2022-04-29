John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Down 0.5%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 83,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 9.79% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

