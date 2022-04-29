John J. Morris Sells 47,006 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $5.45 on Friday, reaching $164.20. 74,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.79 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

