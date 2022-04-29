Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $225.70 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $180.43 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

