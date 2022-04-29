JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target to €23.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

VLEEY stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

