JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Target Price to €40.00

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($50.54) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLFFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €79.00 ($84.95) to €78.00 ($83.87) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €110.00 ($118.28) to €89.00 ($95.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

