JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€6.00” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.80) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.03) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.38) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.74) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.73 ($7.23).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 stock opened at €4.90 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.51. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €4.62 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($7.70). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.