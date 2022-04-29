JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $6.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $6.62 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after buying an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $106,931,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after buying an additional 2,604,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 248,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.