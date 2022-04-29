K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives C$11.21 Average PT from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$8.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

