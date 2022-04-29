K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Receives C$11.21 Average PT from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNT. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.90 on Tuesday. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.71.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. Analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

