Kadant (KAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Kadant to post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KAI stock opened at $188.74 on Friday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $163.17 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kadant by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kadant by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

