KARMA Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $70.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004122 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044997 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.