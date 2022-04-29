KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KBCSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KBC Group from €83.00 ($89.25) to €79.00 ($84.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($83.87) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KBC Group from €87.00 ($93.55) to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.73. 85,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.46. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

