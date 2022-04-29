Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. Kemper reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.16. 536,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,106. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. Kemper has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

